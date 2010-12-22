Holy Cow! Instagram Hits One Million Users Already

Photo: Instagram for iPhone

The hot, slightly hipsterish photo-sharing app Instagram has just hit 1 million users, the company’s founder tells NYT Bits Blog.The app stands out with the quirky, vintage-style filters users can add to their photos, as well as the overall slickness and ease of use of the app.



The app just launched this October, little over two months ago.

By way of comparison, it took Foursquare roughly a year to hit a million users, and Twitter two years.

Wow.

