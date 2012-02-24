Holy Cow! Gas Is Getting Incredibly Cheap

Gas is at multi-year lows.



Oh, just to be clear, we’re talking about natural gas.

On a per million BTU basis it’s very close to its multi-decade lows.

The unfortunate part, from an economy perspective, is that despite our massive thirst for energy, we’ve got more natural gas than we know what to do with, as we don’t have the infrastructure to use it for a lot of stuff.

We use it to heat our homes, but given the warm winter, nobody really cares about that.

Meanwhile the ratio of oil to gas is just off the charts these days.

Here’s WTI crude/natural gas.

Photo: FRED

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.