How Microsoft will radically transform the medical industry

HoloLens is Microsoft’s new augmented reality device that appears to make objects appear in front of you within the physical space you’re inhabiting. Now, Microsoft is touting that its device is going to heavily impact the way medical students learn. “By creating simulations with the HoloLens that lets [medical students] have an experience where they can fail, that would be the best way to learn because we don’t allow people to fail too much in real medicine,” says Dr. Neil Mehta in Microsoft’s video.

While Microsoft’s promise of the device is still yet to be seen, it’s clear that the potential of the device is boundless.

Video courtesy of Microsoft

