Watch someone play the new 'Halo' game on Microsoft's augmented reality headset HoloLens

Max Slater-Robins

Microsoft is encouraging developers into sharing the apps they have made for HoloLens, the augmented reality headset that is set to launch in 2017, on Twitter. 

Most of the videos, which can be found at #MadeWithHoloLens, are a few seconds long and show Microsoft employees messing around with the headset, usually with their children. 

Other demos show the more serious side to the headset, which could eventually change how we use computers. HoloLens project manager Varun Mani has shared a demo of “Halo 5: Guardians” streamed from an Xbox One to the headset using Windows 10. 

The game, which was released in October, appears on a floating screen in his living room. The gaming isn’t anywhere near as good as it would be on an Xbox, but it shows the potential of HoloLens. 

Microsoft has bigged up the gaming potential for HoloLens, showing off Minecraft — which the company acquired for $2.5 billion (£1.6 billion) — on stage. 

A developer headset, which costs $3,000 (£1,900), is being rolled out at the start of 2016 opening up the device to more than just Microsoft employees. 

Here are some other demos from Microsoft employees

YouTube: 

Floating text above a baby: 

Creating a mountain for the enjoyment of a child: 

A young girl holding the sun: 

Candy Crush on HoloLens: 

Netflix: 

