Watch someone play the new 'Halo' game on Microsoft's augmented reality headset HoloLens

Microsoft is encouraging developers into sharing the apps they have made for HoloLens, the augmented reality headset that is set to launch in 2017, on Twitter.

Most of the videos, which can be found at #MadeWithHoloLens, are a few seconds long and show Microsoft employees messing around with the headset, usually with their children.

Other demos show the more serious side to the headset, which could eventually change how we use computers. HoloLens project manager Varun Mani has shared a demo of “Halo 5: Guardians” streamed from an Xbox One to the headset using Windows 10.

The game, which was released in October, appears on a floating screen in his living room. The gaming isn’t anywhere near as good as it would be on an Xbox, but it shows the potential of HoloLens.

Microsoft has bigged up the gaming potential for HoloLens, showing off Minecraft — which the company acquired for $2.5 billion (£1.6 billion) — on stage.

A developer headset, which costs $3,000 (£1,900), is being rolled out at the start of 2016 opening up the device to more than just Microsoft employees.

Here are some other demos from Microsoft employees:

YouTube:

This is how I watch all my YouTube vids nowadays! #MadeWithHoloLens #HoloLensGet yours @… https://t.co/SIefhuiehk

— Miguel Susffalich (@susffalichm) December 1, 2015

Floating text above a baby:

Holograms will have always existed in Hannah’s world. I’m proud to help make this technology real #MadeWithHoloLens pic.twitter.com/S1atqu0Dgr

— Brad Sarsfield (@bradoop) December 1, 2015

Creating a mountain for the enjoyment of a child:

They’re letting me post another home video made with @HoloLens. Me and my boy goofing around. #MadeWithHoloLens pic.twitter.com/V2Agf98qjj

— Noble Smith (@ShireWisdom) November 30, 2015

A young girl holding the sun:

People are asking where I got the @HoloLens video that I posted. I made it! And it’s so much fun! #madewithHoloLens pic.twitter.com/P1XSxMAdKN

— Noble Smith (@ShireWisdom) November 29, 2015

Candy Crush on HoloLens:

Netflix:

