A Hologram Michael Jackson Gave An Amazing Performance At Last Night's Billboard Music Awards

Michael Jackson was resurrected via hologram last night to perform his posthumously released single “Slave To The Rhythm” at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The performance was complete with Jackson’s signature moonwalk dance moves and crotch-grabbing.

The realistic-looking hologram pop star even had real-life back-up dancers and performed in front of a throne adorned with an “M.”

The performance deservedly received a standing ovation from the audience. See why below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

