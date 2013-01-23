HOUSE OF THE DAY: Actor Jeremy Renner Is Flipping This Incredible Los Angeles Mansion For $25 Million

Renner Home Holmby

Photo: The Reserve | Holmby Hills

Turns out Jeremy Renner — known for his roles in The Bourne Legacy, The Avengers, and the up-coming Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters — is also a real estate buff.According to an August profile in Esquire, Renner has flipped roughly 15 Los Angeles-area homes with his business partner Kristoffer Winters over the past decade. And this Holmby Hills mansion in LA might be the pair’s highest-grossing venture yet.

First reported by the Zillow Blog, the estate is a staggering 10,000-square-foot, single-level mansion sitting on two acres of land. The home was completely rebuilt by architect Philip Vertoch and designed by Renner’s partner, Kristoffer Winters Design. It now has six bedrooms, 11-baths, five fireplaces, a theatre, and multiple pools and fountains scattered throughout the property.

The estate was last purchased for $7 million back in 2010, according to Zillow — a far cry from today’s $24.95 million asking price.

Welcome to the Holmby Hills estate.

The sprawling home sits on approximately two acres of land in LA.

It has an art deco-theme, and was designed by Architect Phillip Vertoch.

A detail of the entry way roof.

The ceilings of the single-story mansion are 14-feet high.

Inside the 10,000-square-foot home.

The living room has a fireplace and fountain, at left.

The dining room has ample space for 10, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There's also a nearby, fully-stocked bar.

Or a gorgeous wine closet for all your vintages.

The kitchen has a unique tin ceiling, two islands, and a breakfast nook.

A close-up of the ceiling shows how detailed it is.

Another look at the impressive stove top.

The breakfast nook even has a plush couch and fireplace.

The huge patio has views of the backyard pool.

This is the master bedroom.

It has a fireplace and incredible views of the property.

You could wake up to this every morning.

It also has an extremely lovely master bathroom.

And two large walk-in closets. This one's for the lady of the household.

And this one's for the gentleman.

It even has its own barber chair.

The guest rooms are also spacious.

With their own spectacular bathrooms.

Plus private outdoor seating.

Here's another one of the six bedrooms.

With its own stunning views of the property.

Even the half-bathrooms are decadent.

The mansion also has a study.

And a gym.

There's even an opulent movie theatre in the home with red walls and curtains.

All of the landscaping and fountains were done by Inner Gardens and Stephen Block.

There used to be a tennis court, and the real estate website says it can be added again...

...While still leaving plenty of room for all your cars in the cobblestone driveway.

