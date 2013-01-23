HOUSE OF THE DAY: Actor Jeremy Renner Is Flipping This Incredible Los Angeles Mansion For $25 Million

Photo: The Reserve | Holmby Hills

Turns out Jeremy Renner — known for his roles in The Bourne Legacy, The Avengers, and the up-coming Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters — is also a real estate buff.According to an August profile in Esquire, Renner has flipped roughly 15 Los Angeles-area homes with his business partner Kristoffer Winters over the past decade. And this Holmby Hills mansion in LA might be the pair’s highest-grossing venture yet.



First reported by the Zillow Blog, the estate is a staggering 10,000-square-foot, single-level mansion sitting on two acres of land. The home was completely rebuilt by architect Philip Vertoch and designed by Renner’s partner, Kristoffer Winters Design. It now has six bedrooms, 11-baths, five fireplaces, a theatre, and multiple pools and fountains scattered throughout the property.

The estate was last purchased for $7 million back in 2010, according to Zillow — a far cry from today’s $24.95 million asking price.

