Hollywood's new power couple were both nominated for Oscars

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are undoubtedly Hollywood’s new “it couple,” as both were nominated for Golden Globe Awards, and are now both up for Oscars.
The couple met in 2014 while playing husband and wife in the upcoming psychological thriller, “The Light Between Oceans.”
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.