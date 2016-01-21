Hollywood's new power couple were both nominated for Oscars

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are undoubtedly Hollywood’s new “it couple,” as both were nominated for Golden Globe Awards, and are now both up for Oscars.

The couple met in 2014 while playing husband and wife in the upcoming psychological thriller, “The Light Between Oceans.”

