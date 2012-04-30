Here Are Hollywood's Most Extreme Environmentally-Friendly Celebs

See who joins Brangelina among Hollywood’s most environmentally friendly.

While it’s all fine and good to do your own research and try to mobilize your community, many of us need a greater push. And let’s face it, in this media driven world, a lot of times the only way to get messages across are through the voices of celebrities and key public figures. And let’s also face it, I don’t really write about key public figures unless they are celebrities, so it’s only appropriate that that’s who we discuss.Let’s take a look at some of the Hollywood honchos out there who have used their popularity for a good cause, unlike Cher Horowitz. If you don’t get that joke, please refrain from reading my work in the future! Just kidding. Keep reading. Anyway, click through the gallery above and try to get involved. I’ll give you a cookie if you do.



Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio is the ultimate Hollywood environmentalist. While it may not seem like a big deal to us normal folk, he shuns private jets and opts for commercial air. He also exclusively drives hybrid cars and lives in a house decked out with solar panels. He has worked with former Vice President Al Gore to instill environmentally positive practices throughout America. Basically, he's perfect. Adrien Grenier Adrian Grenier is all about being green. In fact, his house in Brooklyn is one of the most eco-friendly celebrity homes. Additionally, he has a show on Planet Green called Alter Eco, which highlights environmentalists and their contributions Brad Pitt Following Hurricane Katrina, Brad Pitt was on the scene, building houses and creating appropriate living spaces for the thousands who had lost their homes and all of their possessions. He is also involved with Global Green, an environmental non-profit that focuses on building a 'sustainable future.' George Clooney Here, you can see George Clooney getting handcuffed by a member of the US Secret Service for trespassing upon the Sudanese Embassy in Washington, DC. George is also passionate about other things, and following his work in Syriana, he has fought to bring to the light the issues we face with the oil industry. Handsome, environmentally conscious and a gentleman? Sounds good to me. He's also a serious hybrid babe. Hayden Panetierre Actress Hayden Panettiere joined 'The Whaleman Foundation,' which was involved in the disruption of the dolphin hunts in Japan. She actually jumped into a dangerous confrontation between fishermen and activists. It may seem like she's not the kind of girl to get down to business, but she is. Of all charitable individuals, she is one who has surprised and impressed me most. Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone snagged some headlines a few weeks ago for chewing up her baby's food before giving it to him. That sort of weirded me out, but her dedication to the eco-friendly cause is not. Her wedding was entirely organic. Think cocktails served in recycled mason jars. Sigh. Additionally, she takes her vegan lifestyle veryseriously, and spends a lot of time raising awareness. A lot of time. Angelina Jolie At this point, the name Angelina Jolie is synonymous with charity and activism. Her work with refugees in various nations has earned her high praise -- and even a major position at the UN. In terms of the environment, she has not only given millions of dollars to the cause -- she has fought to reinstate successful ecosystems by improving communities. Daryl Hannah Daryl Hannah, who we all know and love from Splash, also gets down and dirty. She was arrested back in 2009 in a protest against mountaintop removal, and she has supported various extreme environmental activists in their campaigns for renewable energy etc. She was arrested again in 2011 at the White House while protesting the Keystone oil pipeline. Damn, girl. Natalie Portman Actress Natalie Portman has been involved with environmental causes since she was a wee lass -- she famously joined a dance troupe called 'World Patrol Kids' which certainly shaped her future existence. In fact, her impassioned speeches have inspired many to get involved. George Clooney isn't only an actor and political activist. He's also an actor, director and writer. Check out 14 more actors who are Hollywood's best multitaskers>

