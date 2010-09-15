The Hottest Vixens Of Wall Street Movies

Katya Wachtel
We set out to try and find the Hollywood’s hottest banker women… but Hollywood has really failed in this department.

While there’s a lot of cinema that showcases women in the corporate world, there’s a gaping hole when it comes to the portrayal of women as powerful Wall Street players.

We hope that in time to come, we can find more films where the protagonist is a female banker, but until then – here are the hottest ladies in films about bankers, traders and investment moguls and what they say (or don’t say).

I have a head for business and a bod for sin. Is there anything wrong with that?

-Tess McGill

Never burn bridges. Today's junior prick, tomorrow's senior partner.

- Katharine Parker

This woman, who might be the hottest of all, has no lines...

...And proves our point perfectly: Hollywood almost never casts women as professionals in Wall Street movies.

Tell me, how many secretaries you know make 80 thousand a year?

- Abbie Halpert

I feel like a bootlegger's wife!

- Mary Hatch Bailey

'The Jack Campbell I married wouldn't need a $2400 suit to make himself feel better about his life.'

- Kate Campbell

At least this woman had lines, but too bad none of them were notable.

Oh Christ, Sherman, we're in the middle of a war zone and you concerned about doing the right thing?

- Maria Ruskin

'When youve had money and lost it, it can be much worse than never having had it at all.'

- Darien Taylor

'Thousands of roses and lots of chocolate truffles. Godiva, and oysters in the half-shell.'

- Evelyn

This is an elegant crime, done by an elegant person. It's not about the money.

- Catherine Banning

'It's so tough to get into a good nursery school now. They even visit your home to make sure your paintings and furnishings are acceptable.'

- Kate Gekko

Leilani Sarelle has no notable quotes. Come on, now Hollywood! Now we're up to a count of 3 women you've put in these movies just to look pretty.

'I've never knew my dad as a peaceful person... And that always scared me.'

- Winnie Gekko

'Please don't tell me you called me out of a wedding to pick out a suit'

- Lucy Kelson

'This is New York City - the only happy endings are in Chinatown.'

- Beth

Listen Patrick, can we talk?

- Courtney Rawlson

You look... marvellous. There's nothing to say.

- Patrick Bateman

... Bateman summed up what women's presence means in Hollywood's Wall Street movies. They are there to look pretty, and say little.

Maybe it's because the women on Wall Street are told to act like this >>>>

But there's a long list of smoking hot men...

