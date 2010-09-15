The Hottest Vixens Of Wall Street Movies

We set out to try and find the Hollywood’s hottest banker women… but Hollywood has really failed in this department.
While there’s a lot of cinema that showcases women in the corporate world, there’s a gaping hole when it comes to the portrayal of women as powerful Wall Street players.
We hope that in time to come, we can find more films where the protagonist is a female banker, but until then – here are the hottest ladies in films about bankers, traders and investment moguls and what they say (or don’t say).
This woman, who might be the hottest of all, has no lines...
...And proves our point perfectly: Hollywood almost never casts women as professionals in Wall Street movies.
'The Jack Campbell I married wouldn't need a $2400 suit to make himself feel better about his life.'
- Kate Campbell
Oh Christ, Sherman, we're in the middle of a war zone and you concerned about doing the right thing?
- Maria Ruskin
'When youve had money and lost it, it can be much worse than never having had it at all.'
- Darien Taylor
'Thousands of roses and lots of chocolate truffles. Godiva, and oysters in the half-shell.'
- Evelyn
'It's so tough to get into a good nursery school now. They even visit your home to make sure your paintings and furnishings are acceptable.'
- Kate Gekko
Leilani Sarelle has no notable quotes. Come on, now Hollywood! Now we're up to a count of 3 women you've put in these movies just to look pretty.
Listen Patrick, can we talk?
- Courtney Rawlson
You look... marvellous. There's nothing to say.
- Patrick Bateman
... Bateman summed up what women's presence means in Hollywood's Wall Street movies. They are there to look pretty, and say little.
Maybe it's because the women on Wall Street are told to act like this >>>>
