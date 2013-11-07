13 Hilariously Wrong Explanations Of How Tech Works From Hollywood

via JarvisCity.com One of Angelina Jolie’s first roles was in a film that ruined Hollywood’s portrayals of hacking.

British science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke once wrote, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

Nowhere is this idea more alive and well than Hollywood, where real technology is explained away in a series of buzzwords that make about as much sense as the almost-Latin gibberish used to cast spells in everyone’s favourite fantasy worlds.

For those with a technical background, watching shows or films where technology plays a pivotal role can be a cringe-inducing experience.

