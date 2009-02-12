Hollywood's 10 Most Valuable Stars Under 25

Forbes and research firm Erdos & Morgan polled the entertainment industry and came up a with a list of 1,400 actors ranked by their abilities to attract financing, guarantee distribution, drive box office performance and help land DVD and TV distribution deals.
The the list’s flaw is that its so backward looking. Angelia Jolie and Tobey Maguire are the only actors under 35 in the top 30. Jack Nicholson, 71, and Clint Eastwood, 78, are in the top 20.
And they deserve it. But what we want to know is which actors will drive revenues for the next 20 years?
Below, the 10 higheset ranked under-25 years-old actors from the list, counting down to the most valuable. All box office numbers come from Box Office Mojo.
Mandy Moore, 24
Lifetime Gross Total (10): $220,701,061
Average: $22,070,106
Opening Gross Average (7): $9,314,504 (Wide Releases Only)
Hilary Duff, 21
Lifetime Gross Total (9): $402,274,162
Average: $44,697,129
Opening Gross Average (8): $11,977,531 (Wide Releases Only)
Dakota Fanning, 14
Lifetime Gross Total (14): $731,740,726
Average: $52,267,195
Opening Gross Average (11): $20,045,352 (Wide Releases Only)
Zac Efron, 21
Lifetime Gross Total (11): $433,522,095
Average: $39,411,100
Opening Gross Average (9): $11,153,581 (Wide Releases Only)
Miley Cyrus, 15
Michael Cera, 20
Lifetime Gross Total (22): $491,147,326
Average: $22,324,878
Opening Gross Average (11): $10,540,897 (Wide Releases Only)
Lifetime Gross Total (13): $1,303,131,635
Average: $100,240,895
Opening Gross Average (6): $53,264,296 (Wide Releases Only)
Lifetime Gross Total (11): $1,047,626,546
Average: $95,238,777
Opening Gross Average (8): $36,172,843 (Wide Releases Only)
