Hollywood's 10 Most Valuable Stars Under 25

Forbes and research firm Erdos & Morgan polled the entertainment industry and came up a with a list of 1,400 actors ranked by their abilities to attract financing, guarantee distribution, drive box office performance and help land DVD and TV distribution deals.



The the list’s flaw is that its so backward looking. Angelia Jolie and Tobey Maguire are the only actors under 35 in the top 30. Jack Nicholson, 71, and Clint Eastwood, 78, are in the top 20.

And they deserve it. But what we want to know is which actors will drive revenues for the next 20 years?

Below, the 10 higheset ranked under-25 years-old actors from the list, counting down to the most valuable. All box office numbers come from Box Office Mojo.

Mandy Moore, 24

Lifetime Gross Total (10): $220,701,061

Average: $22,070,106

Opening Gross Average (7): $9,314,504 (Wide Releases Only)

Hilary Duff, 21

Lifetime Gross Total (9): $402,274,162

Average: $44,697,129

Opening Gross Average (8): $11,977,531 (Wide Releases Only)

Dakota Fanning, 14

Lifetime Gross Total (14): $731,740,726

Average: $52,267,195

Opening Gross Average (11): $20,045,352 (Wide Releases Only)

Zac Efron, 21

Lindsay Lohan, 22

Lifetime Gross Total (11): $433,522,095

Average: $39,411,100

Opening Gross Average (9): $11,153,581 (Wide Releases Only)

Miley Cyrus, 15

Michael Cera, 20

Scarlett Johansson, 24

Lifetime Gross Total (22): $491,147,326

Average: $22,324,878

Opening Gross Average (11): $10,540,897 (Wide Releases Only)

Keira Knightley, 23

Lifetime Gross Total (13): $1,303,131,635

Average: $100,240,895

Opening Gross Average (6): $53,264,296 (Wide Releases Only)

Shia LaBeouf, 22

Lifetime Gross Total (11): $1,047,626,546

Average: $95,238,777

Opening Gross Average (8): $36,172,843 (Wide Releases Only)

