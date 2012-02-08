Hollywood Takes To Twitter To Celebrate Prop 8 Ruling

Shutterstock



Olivia Wilde, Seth MacFarlane and Judd Apatow were among the Hollywood celebrities to tweet their reactions to Tuesday’s court decision finding California’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional.Los Angeles-based celebs were so tweet-happy with the ruling that even “Hills” star Kristin Cavallari got in on the action, calling the news “amazing.”

But being the liberal town that Hollywood is, the only celebs tweeting about the decision were those who were happy with it.

Well, and Newt Gingrich, who allegedly tweeted, “Court of Appeals overturning CA’s Prop 8 another example of an out of control judiciary. Let’s end judicial supremacy,” but later deleted it.

But that didn’t stop 12 high profile celebrities from expressing their own joy on Twitter over Tuesday’s court ruling.

Kelly Osbourne cried, Elizabeth Banks punched the air and Ellen DeGeneres “couldn’t be happier.”

