Emilien De Falco is a Hollywood stuntman and martial arts expert. He trains for three hours a day in LA, where he moved seven years ago from France.

He has appeared in movies such as “District 13: Ultimatum.”

He posts videos of his impressive training routine on his social media pages.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.