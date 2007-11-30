Hollywood Studios Offer Writers $130m Raise

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke nearly four days of silence Thursday night, revealing in a statement the org had made another offer to striking writers repped by the WGA. The org said it had offered what it calls a “New Economic Partnership,” including “groundbreaking moves in several areas of new media, including streaming, content made for new media and programming delivered over digital broadcast channels.”

The AMPTP said the proposed package would add $130 million in additional compensation above the $1.3 billion the writers receive each year. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the $130 million is an annual figure or a total increase over the three-year life of the proposed deal.

The AMPTP said the WGA asked to break talks until Dec. 4 to study the proposal. “While we strongly preferred to continue discussions, we respect and understand the WGA’s desire to review the proposals,” the AMPTP said. Full statement after the jump.

Meanwhile, striking writers confronted NBC Last Call host Carson Daly outside his Burbank studio he crossed picked lines to work Thursday afternoon. Carson is the first late night host to return to work, a move he cast as a bid to keep 75 non-writing members of his crew employed.

LOS ANGELES, November 29, 2007 — “The AMPTP today unveiled a New Economic Partnership to the WGA, which includes groundbreaking moves in several areas of new media, including streaming, content made for new media and programming delivered over digital broadcast channels. The entire value of the New Economic Partnership will deliver more than $130 million in additional compensation above and beyond the more than $1.3 billion writers already receive each year. In response, the WGA has asked for time to study the proposals. While we strongly preferred to continue discussions, we respect and understand the WGA’s desire to review the proposals. We look forward to resuming talks on Tuesday, December 4.

We continue to believe that there is common ground to be found between the two sides, and that our proposal for a New Economic Partnership offers the best chance to find it.”

