Hollywood Is Sick Of Fake Boobs; Casting Calls For 'Real Breasts' Only

Back when Heidi Montag (far right) was more natural.

From the NY Post:Yes, the human Barbie doll look may finally be on the way out, thanks in part to a handful of terrible role models. Cases in point: Heidi Montag, star of “The Hills,” who has now injected her chest with so much silicone that she’s not medically allowed to make it any bigger — or Amy Winehouse, rushed to the hospital last week because of complications from her implants.



Read more at the NY Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.