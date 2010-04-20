Hollywood Is Sick Of Fake Boobs; Casting Calls For 'Real Breasts' Only

From the NY Post:Yes, the human Barbie doll look may finally be on the way out, thanks in part to a handful of terrible role models. Cases in point: Heidi Montag, star of “The Hills,” who has now injected her chest with so much silicone that she’s not medically allowed to make it any bigger — or Amy Winehouse, rushed to the hospital last week because of complications from her implants.
