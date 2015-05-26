Hollywood SFX legend Rick Baker is selling his Gremlins, Hellboy and Batman creations in a huge collectibles auction

You too can wear the Red Right Hand of Doom. Picture: Columbia Pictures

Hollywood special effects legend Rick Baker is selling some of his most memorable creations in an auction this weekend.

Baker is the Hollywood SFX go-to guy who has dominated the Academy Awards for most of his career, winning for Best Makeup and Hairstyling seven times since 1982 for his work on “An American Werewolf in London”, “Harry and the Hendersons”, “Ed Wood”, “The Nutty Professor”, “Men in Black”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Wolfman”.

You can add to that list effects and makeup duties for “Star Wars”, “The Exorcist”, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, “Planet of the Apes”, “X-Men”, “Tropic Thunder” and most recently, “Maleficent” to his impressive resume, but rates his work on “Harry and the Hendersons” as one of his proudest achievements.

And Harry’s costume is one of the items for sale when the auction begins at 4pm on Saturday, May 30 AEST.

Auction house Prop Store is offering items from all the movies that won Baker his Academy Awards, plus a lot of his creations which are worth a place in the pool room simply because they’re awesome. A couple of grand will get you a real Gremlin, Hellboy’s Red Right Hand of Doom, or the Riddler’s face mask.

There’s a couple of hundred items, too many to list here, so we’ve grabbed a teaser selection. You can view the full listings at Prop Store here.

Get collecting:

Lot #90 – Servo Operated Lenny Mogwai Puppet

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Gremlins 2: The New Batch(1990)

Created for use in scenes early in the film when the character needed to be viewed in full.

Expected price: $6,000-8,000

View catalog item, more pics here



Lot #72 – Prototype Michael Jackson Robotic Transformation Face

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Michael Jackson: Moonwalker (1988)

Used during the scene in “Moonwalker” where Jackson transforms into a robotic spaceship near the end of the film.

Expected price: $2,000-3,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #40 – Harry Head, Hands, Feet and Muscle Suit

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Harry and the Hendersons(1987)

The suit includes a two piece muscle suit, a pair of hands, feet, and a stunt mask.

Expected price: $4,000-6,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #213 – Full-Size Alien Edgar Bug Animatronic Character

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Men in Black (1997)

At 305cm, it really is full-size. In MIB, Edgar spends much of the film cloaked by Vincent D’Onofrio’s human form, until finally shedding his “Edgar suit”. But this was hardly used – Baker’s creation was considered too unwieldy for a quick shoot, and it was replaced with a CGI version.

Expected price: $30,000-40,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #209 – Mikey Costume Display

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Men in Black (1997)

With the distinction of being the first on-screen alien to appear in the franchise, Mikey is a memorable character designed to express a wide range of emotions in a short amount of screen time. Mounted on a stand; 147cm tall.

Expected price: $20,000-30,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #158 – Animatronic Bat Puppet

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Batman Forever (1995)

This is cool, even if the movie wasn’t. You’ll only see “The Evil Setrakian” in a deleted scene that can be found in the film’s home entertainment release. It’s supposed to be a representation of Bruce Wayne’s (Val Kilmer) inner turmoil. It also sat perched atop the workshop on a seven-metre tower at Baker’s Cinovation studios.

Expected price: $4,000-6,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #157 – Riddler’s Face Mask

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Batman Forever (1995)

This mask was worn by Jim Carrey when portraying the Prince of Puzzles. It’s a very expensive 30cm strip of green foam latex.

Expected price: $1,000-1,500

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #130 – Mohawk Puppet

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Not just any Mohawk, but the one that transformed into the Spider Gremlin. Cable controlled eyes, ears, and arms with trigger controls covered by black nylon to hide puppeteers’ arms. The kids will love it.

Expected price: $6,000-8,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #268 – Grinch (Jim Carrey) Santa Costume Display

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Coat, belt, pants, shoes and paint test bust. The Santa coat features a custom made label from the costumer, John David Ridge, with “Mr. Jim Carrey” typed at the bottom. The pants are made of green spandex with faux green fur and features a separate fur cod piece that snaps into the pants.

Expected price: $6,000-8,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #397 – Hellboy’s Right Hand of Doom Mock-Up

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Hellboy (2004)

Static but wearable test piece created when designing Hellboy’s demonic hand. Halloween props don’t get much better.

Expected price: $600-800

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #362 – Oversized Worm Guy Animatronic Insert Puppet

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Men in Black II (2002)

This insert piece was built to three times the size of the aliens for use in close-up shots of the characters. Features an array of cables, wires and controls (manual and electrical) to work its many functions.

Expected price: $8,000-10,000

View catalog item, more pics here

Lot #329 – Ballchinian (Michael Dahlen) Mechanical Facial Appliance

Picture: Prop Store

Movie: Men in Black II (2002)

Sorry, did we say Halloween props don’t get much better than Hellboy’s Right Hand of Doom? We were wrong.

Expected price: $1,000-1,500

View catalog item, more pics here

