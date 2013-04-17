Hollywood Responds With Horror To Boston Marathon Bombings

The explosions at the Boston Marathon have so far left at three dead and more than 100 injured.



Last night, Boston native Mark Wahlberg, stepped out for the New York premiere of his film “Pain and Gain” and noted he didn’t want to go in light of the day’s tragic event.

“I really didn’t even want to come tonight. I hadn’t really heard much – I spoke to my mum, and most of my family seems to be OK,” said Wahlberg. “It’s such a big event, there’s so many people there. It’s horrible man. It’s (expletive) disgusting, man. I just – I’m very upset.”

“You try to put everything in God’s hands and whatever happens here is out of our control and there’s a bigger picture,” he added. “But it’s still obviously upsetting.”

Ben Affleck, who also grew up in the area, reacted on Facebook.

“Such a senseless and tragic day. My family and I send our love to our beloved and resilient Boston.”

In the wake of the bombing, other celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts and words of and words of encouragement to those affected.

Here’s what those from the Boston area had to say:

thoughts and prayers are with everybody in boston. heartbreaking… — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 15, 2013

That’s what I’m proud of tonight.in desperate times we see true humanity..there’s more good than evil out there. #pray4boston — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) April 16, 2013

My heart and my prayers are in Boston and with everyone affected by this nightmare of an incident. — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 15, 2013

My heart aches for my hometown. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 15, 2013

My love and support to the many worthy Boston area hospitals who are helping the wounded, St. E’s, Mass General, Beth Israel and many more. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 16, 2013

Dane Cook posted the following Instagram about his hometown:

“Goodnight Boston. The world is watching. You will become stronger from this. I’m proud to have started my life and career there. You’ve given me so much. I will return the favour. #Resilience #Boston.”

Many started using the hashtag #PrayForBoston

My thoughts, prayers and heart is with Boston.Horrible day. — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) April 15, 2013

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the city of Boston and all of those affected by this terrible incident. — Justin Timberlake(@jtimberlake) April 15, 2013

“All Americans stand with the people of Boston” indeed we do Mr. President. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 15, 2013

All my thoughts are with #Boston. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) April 15, 2013

So sad to hear about the terrible tragedy in Boston. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) April 15, 2013

Sending peace & many blessings to Boston ❤❤❤ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 15, 2013

“…And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there.” #Boston — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) April 15, 2013

I just heard about Boston. My prayers are with you, and am deeply saddened, god bless everyone — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) April 15, 2013

Praying for Boston. — Chris Brown(@chrisbrown) April 15, 2013

#Boston prayers are with you — Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) April 15, 2013

I’m so shocked to hear about the bombings at the #BostonMarathon #prayforboston — Sarah Hyland(@Sarah_Hyland) April 15, 2013

My heart is breaking for everyone effected or injured in the explosion at the Boston Marathon. God bless you all! My prayers are with you! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2013

Ellen sent out a message to those in Boston on her show:

Sending love to Boston. ellen.tv/Yr435z — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 16, 2013

So sad I am at loss for words. My heart goes out to everyone in Boston.#PrayForBoston — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 16, 2013

RT @donnabrazile: Prayers for all the victims of the explosion at the finish line. #bostonmarathon — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) April 15, 2013

Some gave advice on how to help:

If you were filming / taking pix around that Boston area please make sure you bring any footage to investigators. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 15, 2013

Local Red Cross if you’re looking to help. RedCrossBlood.org/MA — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 15, 2013

My thoughts and prayers for the people in Boston.Please donate if you can, RedCrossBlood.org/MA — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 15, 2013

Our hearts go out to those affected by today’s tragedy in Boston.Here’s how you can help: bit.ly/14rcyFyPls RT (via @takepart) — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) April 16, 2013

Still others made a call to action:

We must change the laws of our land and seek fair but rapid trials for the perpetrators of terrorist acts (Boston) with harsh punishment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2013

And, then there was Obama:

“All Americans stand with the people of Boston.” —President Obama — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2013

