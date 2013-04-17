Hollywood Responds With Horror To Boston Marathon Bombings

Kirsten Acuna
The explosions at the Boston Marathon have so far left at three dead and more than 100 injured.

Last night, Boston native Mark Wahlberg, stepped out for the New York premiere of his film “Pain and Gain” and noted he didn’t want to go in light of the day’s tragic event. 

“I really didn’t even want to come tonight. I hadn’t really heard much – I spoke to my mum, and most of my family seems to be OK,” said Wahlberg. “It’s such a big event, there’s so many people there. It’s horrible man. It’s (expletive) disgusting, man. I just – I’m very upset.”

“You try to put everything in God’s hands and whatever happens here is out of our control and there’s a bigger picture,” he added. “But it’s still obviously upsetting.” 

Ben Affleck, who also grew up in the area, reacted on Facebook.  

“Such a senseless and tragic day. My family and I send our love to our beloved and resilient Boston.”

In the wake of the bombing, other celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts and words of and words of encouragement to those affected.

Here’s what those from the Boston area had to say:

Dane Cook posted the following Instagram about his hometown:

“Goodnight Boston. The world is watching. You will become stronger from this. I’m proud to have started my life and career there. You’ve given me so much. I will return the favour. #Resilience #Boston.”

Many started using the hashtag #PrayForBoston 

Ellen sent out a message to those in Boston on her show:

Some gave advice on how to help:

Still others made a call to action:

And, then there was Obama:

