AOL’s Jeff Bercovici called Newser’s Michael Wolff to ask him whether it’s true that Hollywood Reporter Richard Beckman is trying to hire him.



Wolff hung up on him.

So Jeff’s wondering aloud whether that’s sort of confirmation.

If Michael goes, does that mean Newser’s toast?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.