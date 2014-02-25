Hollywood Remembers Comedy Legend Harold Ramis

Veteran actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Harold Ramis died Monday in Chicago at age 69 following a battle with a rare autoimmune disease.

Ramis will forever be remembered for his work on films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Caddyshack,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Animal House.”

Hollywood has been grieving via Twitter since this morning's news of the comedy legend's death:









































Harold Ramis. Funny, gracious, kind hearted. A joy to have known you.

— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) February 24, 2014

Sad to hear my friend Harold Ramis passed away. A brilliant, funny, actor and director. A wonderful husband and dad. Big loss to us all. bc

— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 24, 2014

No no not Harold Ramis. Worked for him years ago. He was the real deal. Growing up, his work changed my life. He will be missed.

— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 24, 2014

Harold Ramis was a brilliant, shining example for every comedy writer hoping to achieve excellence the field. He will be sorely missed.

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 24, 2014

So sad about Harold Ramis. His work changed my life and inspired me and made me want to do what I do. Very nice man and a good neighbour too.

— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 24, 2014

If you’re my age and got into comedy, Harold Ramis was one of the reasons. Life is fast and over too soon.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 24, 2014

Devastated about Harold Ramis…Groundhog Day is my favourite movie of all time. He made people happy and influenced so many, including me.

— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) February 24, 2014

“I collect spores, molds, and fungus” – condolences to the family and friends of the great Harold Ramis

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 24, 2014

So sad to hear about Harold Ramis. Comedy lost a big one

— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 24, 2014

Filling out the paperwork to rename my kid Harold.

— Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) February 24, 2014

RIP Harold Ramis.

— oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) February 24, 2014

Very sad to hear that we lost Harold Ramis. Exceptionally talented, exceptionally kind.

— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) February 24, 2014

#ripHaroldRamis A great talent and a kind man. We lost a good one. Today is a sad day. My thoughts are with his family.

— Sarah Michelle (@RealSMG) February 24, 2014

Harold Ramis, RIP, we will try to not cross the streams.

— Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) February 24, 2014

If there’s a heaven, I hope Harold Ramis is making Aristophanes, Cervantes & Molière sing “Da Do Run Run Run”

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 24, 2014

If a Twinkie represents amount of grief I feel when someone dies, Harold Ramis’ death would be a Twinkie 35 feet long weighing 600 pounds.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 24, 2014

Harold Ramis, dead at 69. Exhibit #984,225,642,095,423 in the case that I’m an arsehole.

— God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 24, 2014

Ramis recently worked on “The Office,” and many cast members have been expressing their condolences:





Harold Ramis directed The Office Christmas episode S3, and it was so good we just made it an hour long so we wouldn’t have to cut anything.

— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 24, 2014

Was honored to have gotten to work with Harold Ramis, the Buddha of Comedy. Brilliant, humble, radiant. We’ve lost an icon. #GroundhogDay

— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 24, 2014

“The Office” actor B.J. Novak appeared on ABC 7 Chicago’s “Windy City Live” today and recalled working with Ramis.

“He was a very beloved member of the extended family of ‘The Office,’ says Novak. “He was funny and warm and slightly lazy….but he was the first to tell you that! He’s like ‘I’m a little lazy, I’m going to sit in this chair and let you guys do your thing!'” Novak continued, “He gave the most insightful suggestions. He really knew human nature very well and that’s what made him so funny. I think ‘The Office’ was very much in the shadow of a style that he helped pioneer in which comedy really comes from honesty and honest emotional portrayals of real people being their best and their worst.”

