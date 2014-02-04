Hollywood Reacts To Philip Seymour Hoffman's Shocking Death

Aly Weisman

Philip Seymour was found dead in his West Village apartment this weekend of an apparent drug overdose.

Hoffman’s Hollywood colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Gwyneth Paltrow posted this throwback photo to Instagram:

“Ischia 1998, post dinner, post shooting…Philip was a true genius. #philipseymourhoffman”





“Philip Seymour Hoffman — he was the best of the best — seems impossible that he’s gone.”














Others in the industry who worked closely with Hoffman have also released statements.

Ken Howard, SAG-AFTRA president

“He was an extraordinary actor with tremendous range and the gift of fully and deeply realising his amazing characters in films from Magnolia and Capote toCharlie Wilson’s War and Doubt. He was such a great talent and his loss is just deeply sad. On behalf of his fellow actors and all members of SAG-AFTRA, our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

George Clooney, “The Ides Of March” co-star

“There are no words. It’s just terrible.”

Francis Lawrence, Suzanne Collins, Nina Jacobson, Jon Kilik, Jennifer Lawrence, on behalf of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” cast and crew

“Words cannot convey the devastating loss we are all feeling right now. Philip was a wonderful person and an exceptional talent, and our hearts are breaking. Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to his family.”

Anton Corbijn, “A Most Wanted Man” director

“Hearing that Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away came as much as a shock to me as to anyone else I’d imagine. We spent some time together only 2 weeks ago and he seemed in a good place despite some issues he had to deal with. He was not only the most gifted actor I ever worked with (and judging by the legacy he leaves behind I am certain I share this with most if not all directors who were fortunate enough to work with him), he had also become an incredibly inspiring and supportive friend. I am so terribly sad as I find it impossible to comprehend what happened today and to collect my thoughts properly. I have to think about Mimi and the children and I wish them much strength coping with the loss of this truly great man as a father and partner.”

Labyrinth Theatre Company

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, Company Member, and former Artistic Director, Philip Seymour Hoffman. His contributions to the Labyrinth family as an artist and mentor are immeasurable. We join everyone in mourning the passing of one of the great lights of our generation.”

