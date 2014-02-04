Hollywood Reacts To Philip Seymour Hoffman's Shocking Death

Philip Seymour was found dead in his West Village apartment this weekend of an apparent drug overdose.

Hoffman’s Hollywood colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Gwyneth Paltrow posted this throwback photo to Instagram:

“Ischia 1998, post dinner, post shooting…Philip was a true genius. #philipseymourhoffman”











What a huge loss. A brilliant actor and a warm, generous, humble person. Phil Hoffman.

— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 2, 2014

Philip Seymour Hoffman was a brilliant, talented man. The news this morning is shocking and sad. My heart goes out to his loved ones.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 2, 2014

Just hearing about Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Devastating. What an amazingly gifted actor. RIP

— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 2, 2014

Beautiful beautiful man. We have lost so much joy to something so joyless. RIP PSH.

— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 2, 2014

Thoughts going out to Phil Hoffman’s family today. Truly tragic news about one of the absolute juggernauts of the craft of acting.

— Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) February 2, 2014

“Philip Seymour Hoffman — he was the best of the best — seems impossible that he’s gone.”





























I have just heard about Phillip Seymour Hoffman, one of natures Gentlemen . Rest in peace . Love and respect.

— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 2, 2014

RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman. So sad. Such a great talent.

— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 2, 2014

Rest with the angels, Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2014

Every role Philip undertook became unforgettable. See clip from Capote -2005 http://t.co/FlHzPoaw1d

— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 3, 2014

So increadibly sad to hear one of my favourite actors has passed. RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman.

— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 2, 2014

RIP Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Prayers to his family.

— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) February 2, 2014

RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman. Thank you for gifting us with your amazing talent.

— oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) February 2, 2014

A giant talent touched by fire. Philip Seymour Hoffman.

— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2014

Such a tragedy about Philip Seymour Hoffman… He was such a brilliant, talented actor. A huge huge loss for the world.

— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 2, 2014

Philip Seymour Hoffman was one of the greatest actors of our lifetime.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 2, 2014

Philip Seymour Hoffman. This is so unbearably sad.

— Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) February 2, 2014

Rest in peace Philip Seymour Hoffman. You were one of the best. You’re gone way too soon. #RIPPhilipSeymourHoffman

— Joel McHale (@joelmchale) February 2, 2014

Really sad story: Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman dead from a possible overdose in a Manhattan apt. So talented pic.twitter.com/0ssJX20h2W

— Al Roker (@alroker) February 2, 2014

Others in the industry who worked closely with Hoffman have also released statements.

Ken Howard, SAG-AFTRA president

“He was an extraordinary actor with tremendous range and the gift of fully and deeply realising his amazing characters in films from Magnolia and Capote toCharlie Wilson’s War and Doubt. He was such a great talent and his loss is just deeply sad. On behalf of his fellow actors and all members of SAG-AFTRA, our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

George Clooney, “The Ides Of March” co-star

“There are no words. It’s just terrible.”

Francis Lawrence, Suzanne Collins, Nina Jacobson, Jon Kilik, Jennifer Lawrence, on behalf of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” cast and crew

“Words cannot convey the devastating loss we are all feeling right now. Philip was a wonderful person and an exceptional talent, and our hearts are breaking. Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to his family.”

Anton Corbijn, “A Most Wanted Man” director

“Hearing that Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away came as much as a shock to me as to anyone else I’d imagine. We spent some time together only 2 weeks ago and he seemed in a good place despite some issues he had to deal with. He was not only the most gifted actor I ever worked with (and judging by the legacy he leaves behind I am certain I share this with most if not all directors who were fortunate enough to work with him), he had also become an incredibly inspiring and supportive friend. I am so terribly sad as I find it impossible to comprehend what happened today and to collect my thoughts properly. I have to think about Mimi and the children and I wish them much strength coping with the loss of this truly great man as a father and partner.”

Labyrinth Theatre Company

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, Company Member, and former Artistic Director, Philip Seymour Hoffman. His contributions to the Labyrinth family as an artist and mentor are immeasurable. We join everyone in mourning the passing of one of the great lights of our generation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.