Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Joan Rivers

Brett Arnold
Joan rivers melissa rivers kelly osbourne kathy griffinChelsea Lauren/Getty Images

#JoanRivers is currently trending on Twitter after the death of the 81-year-old comedy legend.

Fans and Joan’s A-list colleagues alike are sharing their condolences.

Here’s a collection of reactions:
















Deadline has statements from more of Joan’s colleagues and co-stars:

Louis C.K.: “I feel very lucky that I knew Joan Rivers and I feel very sad that she’s gone. She was a great comedian and a wonderful person. I never saw someone attack a stage with so much energy. She was a controlled lightning bolt. She was a prolific and unpredictable, joyful joke writer. She loved comedy. She loved the audience. She was a great actress and should have done that more. She loved living and working. She was kind. She was real. She was brave. She was funny and you just wanted to be around her. I looked up to her. I learned from her. I loved her. I liked her. And I already miss her very much. It really fucking sucks that she had to die all of a sudden.”

Barbara Walters: “No one loved life, laughter, and a good time more than Joan. We would have dinner and laugh and gossip and I always left the table smiling. She was a brassy, often outrageous, and hilarious performer who made millions laugh. In private, she was the picture of elegance and class. I will miss her.”

Ryan Seacrest: “Joan was a trailblazer in so many ways, and I greatly admired her talent and humour. She was a colleague and friend, as we worked together on E!, and she was also a treasured guest on my radio show many times. Regardless of the forum, Joan was full of funny, witty surprises and she had so much spirit. She will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to Melissa and her family.”

Kelly Ripa: “Joan Rivers was a pioneer in the entertainment industry. Fearless, tireless, and brilliantly funny. I will forever look up to Joan. She was a true friend. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.