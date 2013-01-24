6 Ways Hollywood Is Cashing In On Lance Armstrong's Downfall

Photo: YouTube

Following Lance Armstrong’s much-hyped doping confession to Oprah Winfrey last week, Hollywood is cashing in on the cyclist’s downfall by buying up numerous film, TV and book projects about the seven-time Tour de France winner.Since the OWN interview on January 17 drew 3.2 million viewers, here’s what Hollywood projects are already in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter:



Paramount and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot acquired the rights to New York Times sportswriter Juliet Macur’s forthcoming book “Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong.” The book, for which HarperCollins reportedly paid a six-figure advance, doesn’t even hit shelves until June.

Bradley Cooper wants to play Lance Armstrong in a movie. “I remember Matt Damon was going to do his autobiography at one point years ago,” Cooper said in an interview with the BBC. “I remember thinking, that would be a great character, I’d love to play that character. I would love to do something, I think he’s pretty fascinating.”

British sportswriter David Walsh, who has been tracking Armstrong’s doping since the late ’90s, will publish “Seven Deadly Sins” later this month. Armstrong once called the writer “the worst journalist I know” and a “f—ing troll.”

A documentary from Oscar winner Alex Gibney which promises to address the “huge story” of the doping allegations, and he expects Armstrong to cooperate. After several delays with the film due to the allegations of recent years, the film is now on the fast track to being finished. Originally titled “The Road Back,” the doc’s name will now likely change.

Armstrong may write a book himself, but between all of the lawsuits and investigations, it may be a while before that happens.

If Armstrong does write a tell-all, you can bet the rights to that book will be snatched up by Hollywood almost immediately.

SEE ALSO: Celebrities react to Lance Armstrong’s confession >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.