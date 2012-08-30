Missing '11th Hour' Producer Brian Gerber Left A Suicide Note

Brian Gerber was the producer of global warming documentary featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for Brian Gerber, a film producer and co-founder of the Digital Hollywood summits who went missing on Monday, Lieutenant Menza of the LAPD’s Northeast Division told TheWrap.It is suspected that Gerber may have committed suicide.



Gerber, 41, has spent much of his career in Hollywood producing documentaries such as “The Dungeon Masters” and “The 11th Hour,” a documentary on global warming that Leonardo DiCaprio co-wrote, produced and narrated.

He also co-founded the Digital Hollywood conference series through his Gerber/Rigler production company.

His family and friends posted on his Facebook page that he went missing on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. and that he was last seen driving a silver 2004 Toyota Prius.

Two individuals with knowledge of the case told TheWrap that the producer left a suicide note. Those same sources said the police have found Gerber’s car in the Los Angeles Crest, but police would not officially confirm out of concern for Gerber’s family.

The case is being treated as a missing persons investigation, with the Northeast division handling it, according to Lt. Saiza of the missing persons unit.

The existence of a suicide note paired with Gerber’s background in Hollywood raises the specter of Tony Scott’s death earlier this month.

Scott, a famed Hollywood director and brother of Ridley Scott, jumped off the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Aug. 19.

Gerber is married to actress Arabella Fields and has two young sons.

