Hollywood Nightclub Promoter Explains How To Get Into The Hottest Clubs

A man who used to work as a nightclub promoter for high-end clubs in Hollywood answered questions about the business in a Q&A on jobstr.com. He says that the business is even worse than the stereotypes. The 32-year-old talked about discrimination at the door:



“The club’s General Manager will explicitly tell promoters that there were too many Mexicans or Persians or fat chicks. Most places in LA don’t even bother with the illusion of a line anymore. It’s just a mass of people at the front and the door girl/guy or bouncer hand picks who comes in. Hot girls have first priority obviously. There is a preference for white and especially blonde. I’ve seen them wave a group of girls in and then when they get to the fat one in the group, pull the rope in front of her. Being dressed well helps for both guys and girls. They’re loathe to let guys in because they know the frustration of not getting in leads to guys springing for bottle service and that’s how the club makes its money.”

How guys can get in:

It varies greatly by how tough the venue is and what you look like. I’ve greased as little as $10 and as much as $50 (that’s per person). But I dress well when I go out and don’t bring any Middle-Eastern friends. If you dress poorly or of an *ahem* undesirable ethnicity then it’ll be more or even impossible. The bouncer is usually calculating how much crap he’s going to get if he lets you in. Alternatively you can grease the promoter to walk you in with his group of girls. He’ll be doing the same mental calculation as the bouncer.

How girls can get in:

Girls are getting into the club anyway if they are cute and not if they aren’t. They certainly don’t need to do anything “compromising” but they do it anyway. Frequently. Short of being famous or paying for it, being a promoter is the easiest way to get laid ever. It’s obscenely easy, like you’d have to actively try not to have sex like some sort of monk.

Why bottle-service is here to stay:

Bottle service is a relatively new phenomenon and unfortunately looks to be here to stay. The smaller, speakeasy type of place has grown in popularity but without significant bottle service money it’s a tough business model. Douchebags and dumb girls aren’t going anywhere as far as I can tell.

