Hollywood is getting very close to making a live-action Pokémon movie

It was only a matter of time. Word has come out that Hollywood has a renewed interest in a Pokémon movie.

According to Deadline, production company Legendary Pictures (which is behind many of Christopher Nolan’s movies and most recently “Warcraft”) is close to a deal to get the rights to the Japanese game franchise to make a live-action feature.

Pokémon has suddenly become popular again thanks to the augmented-reality smartphone game “Pokémon GO,” which has taken over the nation in short order.

Since its launch last week, the game has been downloaded on Android phones more times than Tinder. Nintendo, which owns the franchise, also had its best day on the stock market since 1983, as its stock rose 23% on Monday.

Rumours of a Pokémon live-action movie have been swirling for years. Since the late 1990s, Pokémon has been a popular anime franchise in films and TV.

Legendary Pictures did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

