Hollywood is repairing Donald Trump's shattered Walk of Fame star, and it will cost thousands

Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood was quickly destroyed, and now it’s quickly being repaired.

A man identifying himself as Jamie Otis on Wednesday used a pick-ax and a sledgehammer to shatter the Republican presidential nominee’s star, which he got for his show “The Apprentice.” Otis said he’d hoped to remove the star and sell it to raise funds for women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

A suspect in the destruction who may or may not be Otis has been arrested.

Now the Hollywood Chamber of Commerice is immediately repairing the broken star, in a repair that will cost between $3,000 and $10,000, according to ABC News.

“It’s mostly the cost of the labour,” Leron Gubler, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told ABC News. “The stars are composed of the brass symbols and the terrazzo is concrete with marble chips, so it’s a process. It takes quite a bit of work — several hours worth. It will take several days to season before they can polish and restore it.”

Gubler noted that only one other Walk of Fame star ever has been destoyed in a similar manner, one for the composer Carmen Dragon. He also said the Trump star will not be removed.

“Once a star is installed it becomes part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame. We have never removed a star in the 56-year history of the Walk of Fame,” he said.

A tweet that went viral said, “While you call Latinos ‘rapists and murders [sic]’ here’s a #Latino repairing your star.” (It is not clear if the man in the picture is in fact Latino.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.