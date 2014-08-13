Hollywood Icon Lauren Bacall Has Died At The Age Of 89

Legendary Hollywood icon Lauren Bacall has passed away at the age of 89 after suffering from a stroke at her home in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The actress, known for her sultry looks and husky voice, was featured in more than 60 films throughout her career, including The Big Sleep (1946), Dark Passage (1947), How to Marry A Millionaire (1953) and Key Largo (1948).

In 2009, Bacall was selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to receive an Academy Honorary Award “in recognition of her central place in the Golden Age of motion pictures.”

One of Bacall’s most famous lines comes from To Have and Have Not (1944).

Here’s the famous whistle scene from the movie.

The news follows the tragic death of comedy legend Robin Williams yesterday.

Now Read: VIDEO: Here Are Some Of Robin Williams’ Greatest Moments Ever Caught On Film

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.