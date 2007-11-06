Hollywood Halted: A Roundup

We’re not going to give you blow-by-blow coverage of the strike, but if you want it, The Los Angeles Times weighs in with a grid of TV shows and their strike status and has assigned 10 writers to live blog the proceedings. Hardest hit will be the daily comedy shows like NBC’s “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” though Jon Stewart is reported to be covering his writers’ salaries for the next two weeks.



