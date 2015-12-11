A ton of actresses are talking about how to tackle Hollywood's gender problem

Back in October, Jennifer Lawrence wrote an essay about her struggle to be paid fairly for “American Hustle.” The essay went viral and inspired more women to talk about the wage gap in Hollywood, as well as the entertainment industry’s overall diversity issues.

At the recent Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, actresses spoke about what it takes to speak out.

“People like Jennifer Lawrence are feeling confident enough in their career and their persona to say, ‘Hey! This isn’t right.’ And that’s what we have to do as women in the entertainment business,” “Entourage” star Constance Zimmer said.

“Something we talk a lot about is that once women make their way into a position of power, it’s important to share that and to spread the love and to bring diversity along with you.” “Girls” star and creator Lena Dunham said. Lawrence wrote about Hollywood’s gender pay gap in Dunham’s newsletter in October.

According to a recent report put out by The Directors Guild of America (DGA), women make up less than 7% of directors in Hollywood. Entertainment industry executives and producers recently met in secret to try and create more opportunities for women in Hollywood.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

