Shia LaBeouf credited the Georgia Police officer who arrested him in 2017 with 'changing his life' during his speech at the Hollywood Film Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images/TMZ/Screenshot Shia LaBeouf said the Georgia police officer positively ‘changed his life’ after arresting him for public drunkenness in July 2017.

Shia LaBeouf has thanked the Georgia police officer who arrested him for public drunkenness two years ago while accepting an award at the Hollywood Film Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night.

The 33-year-old actor was being awarded the Hollywood breakthrough screenwriter award for his autobiographical work, “Honey Boy,” when he used the accolade to address his infamous arrest.

David Livingston/Getty Images LeBeouf also thanked his therapist, sponsor and parents during his screenwriting acceptance speech.

“I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life,” LaBeouf said, according to USA Today.

LaBeouf carried on by thanking his “therapist and my sponsor for saving my life” and “my parents for giving my life.”

The former “Transformers” star’s mother Shayna Saide came as his guest and tearfully watched from the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. expressed admiration for LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy,” calling the film “damn near perfect” and “easily the best and bravest film I have seen in years,” as he presented the screenwriting award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA Robert Downey Jr. praised LeBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’ calling it ‘easily the best and bravest film I have seen in years.’

LaBeouf wrote the indie autobiographical film in which he plays his alcoholic father, during time in court-ordered rehab following the dramatic arrest in July 2017 where he was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.

TMZ obtained videos that showed the star shouting racist and gendered profanities, telling one officer he’s going “straight to hell … cause he’s a black man,” and another a “stupid bitch.”

Just a few days after the arrest, LaBeouf took to Twitter to apologise: “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it,” he wrote in an extended statement.

LaBeouf also had previous run-ins with the law prior, including an arrest on suspicion of assault at a protest he coordinated against Donald Trump’s presidency in New York.

But after “Honey Boy,” which tells the story of his struggles as Disney child star with an alcoholic and abusive father, LaBeouf said it gave him “peace” as someone dealing with his own alcoholism in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

“I knew it was an issue but didn’t know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people,” he said in the interview.

“Honey Boy” will be released on Amazon Prime on November 8.

