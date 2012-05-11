Hollywood Executive Gavin Smith Is Missing Without A Trace

Gavin Smith (left) with his family has been reported missing since last Wednesday.

Photo: ABC News screenshot

20th Century Fox film executive, Gavin Smith, has been missing since the first of May. Smith, married with three sons, was last seen leaving a friend’s house around 9 p.m. May 1 in his his 2000 Mercedes-Benz 420E. The 57-year-old Smith was supposed to be spending the night a friend’s house not far from his own in Los Angeles’ San Fernando valley.



Since then, both he and his car have disappeared. Records of his cell phone and offer no leads.

Like an episode out of a television show, Smith has vanished without a trace.

Smith was reported missing by his wife last Wednesday when he failed to pick up one of his sons at school and didn’t call into work or inform his family.

Smith’s oldest son, Evan, told ABC News there is no reason his father would leave his family.

“He would never do anything like that. He’s a great father. My dad had no reason to leave. No reason at all,” said Evan Smith.

L.A. Sheriff spokesman Steve Whitmore told People no foul play is suspected at this time.

We’re following every lead available and have increased our manpower in this case,” says Whitmore.

The Smith family has started the site, findgavinsmith.com in the search.

Smith has worked on distributing some of Hollywood’s biggest films including, “Avatar,” “Titanic” and the “Star Wars” trilogy.

Anyone with information should call the L.A. Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, missing person’s detail, at 323-890-5500. Information can also be sent to [email protected]

