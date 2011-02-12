Hollywood Doesn't Care If Tom Cruise Makes Scientology Slaves Wash His Car

Megan Angelo
cruise

With allegations of violence, homophobia and swindling, the Scientology takedown piece in this week’s The New Yorker made a lot of people look bad (it generated 971 fact-checking queries).

Not surprisingly, the church’s biggest public face — Tom Cruise — was one of them.

The story includes an account of Scientology members being forced to toil away painting Cruise’s motorcycles and renovating his home for $50 a week.

According to the piece, when one worker messed up a Cruise project, they were sent to a camp to do hard labour as punishment.

But it seems that either Cruise’s people have burned every L.A.-area copy of the magazine, or that Hollywood simply doesn’t care.

On the heels of the story’s release, Cruise is in final negotiations to play a lead role in the big-screen adaptation of Broadway hit “Rock of Ages.”

The role would have him singing Bon Jovi hits and likely taking in around $25 million (his average recent salary). Here’s hoping, on behalf of the Church of Scientology, the guy is into tithing.

