See Dorothy's Red Slippers And Superman's Cape At A New London Exhibit

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Dorothy’s ruby red slippers, Superman’s famous uniform or John Travolta’s 1970s-style white suit from Saturday Night Fever, now’s your chance.



The Victoria & Albert Museum in London is hosting an exhibit on The Hollywood Costume, sponsored by Harry Winston. The exhibit, which opens on Saturday, October 20th, will include all of the Hollywood greats, from Charlie Chaplin to Indiana Jones to Avatar and beyond.

The exhibit explores how costumes tell a story and bring a film character to life.

“This landmark exhibition provides a once in a life-time opportunity to explore the most beloved characters in Hollywood history and gain insight on the role of the costume designer and their vital contribution to cinema storytelling,” Deborah Nadoolman Landis, Hollywood costume designer and senior guest curator, said in a press release.

But of course, most people will just come to gawk at their favourite characters’ costumes. There are over 130 costumes on display that span 100 years of filmmaking, from 1912 to 2012. Expect to see Dorothy’s blue and white gingham dress (1939), Scarlett O’Hara’s green ‘curtain’ dress (1939), Holly Golightly’s little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), and a whole series of Elizabethan dresses from Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007).

Here’s a preview of what visitors can expect to see:

The holy grail of Hollywood costumes: Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

Photo: ©V&A images

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s Superman (flying overhead in the exhibition space).

Photo: ©V&A images

Queen Elizabeth’s gown from Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) is surrounded by a royal court of characters.

Photo: ©V&A images

Now see the Louvre’s new Islamic Art Wing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.