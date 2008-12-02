Hollywood CEOs To SAG: Enough Of This Strike Nonsense

The heads of the seven major movie studios (and Les Moonves—oh, that’s right, CBS is in the movie business now, too–took out an ad in the LA Times to persuade SAG not to strike.



In the letter embedded below, the studio chiefs reiterate Bob Iger and Peter Chernin‘s earlier argument that the actors don’t deserve a better deal than the other unions and urges SAG’s membership to reconsider their original offer, noting that this would be a terrible time to strike.





