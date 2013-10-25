Meet The Billionaire Playboys Who Date Beautiful Celebrities

The
New York Postreported last week that Gwyneth Paltrow was
so againstan upcoming, unauthorised Vanity Fair profile about herself because it
alleges the married actress had a 2008 affairwith billionaire real estate mogul, Jeffrey Soffer.
Paltrow’s rep fervently denies the claims, while Soffer has clearly moved on — as he married model Elle Macpherson earlier this year.
But this isn’t the first time a billionaire has been at the center of a celebrity love triangle or media storm.
See which other successful moguls only date in the celebrity pool.
In March, Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson confirmed (by flaunting her giant ring) that she was engaged to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.
The couple announced they made it official by tying the knot in Fiji with an 'intimate wedding' of just 15 guests in mid-July.
Macpherson and Soffer, who broke up in 2012, reconciled after a deathly plane crash injured him in 2012.
Soffer made his fortune as a Miami-based real estate developer and hotel heir.
Before she was married to Jeffrey Soffer, Elle Macpherson dated London-based Swiss financier Arpad Busson from 1995 -- 2005.
The pair have two children together.
Busson, 49, is the founder and Chairman of the EIM Group, a fund of funds company. He is also active in a number of philanthropic causes around the globe.
Busson's net worth is estimated at $US1 billion.
Busson began dating 'Pulp Fiction' actress Uma Thurman in 2007 shortly after his split from Elle Macpherson.
The pair got engaged in 2008, called it off in 2009, and got re-engaged in 2011.
In July 2012, the couple welcomed their first child together -- a daughter named Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson. (Seriously.)
Thurman has two children from her previous marriage to actor Ethan Hawke.
Janet Jackson, 47, married billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, 37, in a secret ceremony last year.
While Jackson has amassed a reported billion dollar fortune of her own through her decades-long music career, Al Mana and his brothers run his family's retail business.
'Wissam has built a luxury empire in the middle east. Al Mana Retail represents such high end brands as Giorgio Armani, Hermes, Balenciaga, and Roberto Cavalli,' according to Zap2it. 'Al Mana also owns stakes in the Saks Fitfh Avenue stores in Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait, and is opening the flagship A/X Exchange in a Qatar shopping mall.'
Wissam's net worth is estimated at $1 billion.
While they're currently 'off,' we wouldn't be surprised to see supermodel Naomi Campbell and Russian real estate tycoon, Vladislav Doronin, back 'on' soon.
'Naomi and Vlad have a complex relationship and sometimes break up and make up. In many ways, their relationship is like a business arrangement,' one source explains. 'Naomi brings glamor to his hotels and properties, and he treats her extremely well. But they spend a lot of time apart due to work commitments.'
Doronin is the President of Capital Group, a Moscow-based real estate development and construction company focused on high end housing complexes.
Doronin, whose net worth is reportedly around $US1 billion, has been dubbed the Donald Trump of Russia.
For Doronin's 50th birthday party last year, Campbell threw him an extravagant two-day party in a 15th-century palace in Jodhpur, India, flying in 200 of his closest friends on private jets.
They're currently off and now Doronin is reportedly dating Naomi Campbell's model apprentice, Luo Zilin.
Aspiring Chinese model Luo Zilin, 25, was on Naomi Campbell's team during TV modelling competition 'The Face,' where she ended up a runner-up on the show earlier this year.
Campbell closely mentored the Zilin -- a former Miss Universe China -- helping her reach the final stages of the competition.
How did Zilin thank the veteran supermodel? By dating her billionaire boyfriend, Vladislav Doronin. The two were recently spotted together in Ibiza.
'It's fair to say that Luo and Vlad met through Naomi; it's really unprofessional of Luo, and it's not great behaviour on Vlad's behalf,' a source told the DailyMail.
François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the luxury giant PPR that owns brands including Gucci, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, is worth a reported $15 billion. He is the son of the company's founder, businessman Francois Pinault.
Salma Hayek, 47, is an Oscar-nominted actress who has appeared in films such as 'Frida,' 'Savages,' and 'Desperado.'.
The two welcomed a daughter, Valentina, in 2007 and later wed in 2009 in Paris on Valentine's Day.
Hayek has said she's glad she got married: 'With us, there's no power struggle. I don't mind doing things for him because he does so much for me, and he feels the same way.'
But the actress still doesn't solely rely on her billionaire husband, telling Redbook: 'I work hard, I make my own living and I love it. I like having financial independence. I don't ever want to have to depend on anyone completely.'
During a separation from then-girlfriend Salma Hayek in 2006, Francois-Henri Pinault briefly dated model Linda Evangelista, who ended up getting pregnant with their son.
Augustin James Evangelista was born in October 2006, but Evangelista refused to name the father for years -- until a 2011 paternity case revealed she was seeking $US46,000 a month in child support payments from the billionaire, who was by that time married to Salma Hayek.
A widely-publicized child support trial included testimony from both Pinault and Evangelista, but several days into the trial, the former couple reached an out-of-court settlement.
Model and 'Austin Powers' actress Elizabeth Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 - 2011.
The couple initially wed with two elaborate ceremonies, the photos of which were sold to Hello! magazine for a reported £2 million.
Nayar isn't quite billionaire status, but is worth over a reported $200 million thanks to a computer firm he founded during the 1990s. He is also an heir to family owned textile plants in India.
Hurley filed for divorce in April 2011, citing Nayar's 'unreasonable behaviour' as the cause.
Before Hurley wed Arun Nayar, she dated Steve Bing -- a Hollywood producer and the founder of the Shangri-La business group, an organisation with interests in property, construction, entertainment, and music.
The L.A. Business Journal calls Bing -- who is grandson of millionaire New York real estate magnate Leo Bing -- a 'one-time billionaire,' after he took a major hit in 2008 and now has a reported net worth of $US590 million.
In 2001, Bing became tabloid fodder after Hurley announced she was pregnant and claimed Bing was the father of the baby.
Bing denied he was the father, but a DNA test proved that he indeed was the father to Damian Charles Hurley.
In 2004 before Nicole Kidman wed her current-husband Keith Urban, the actress briefly dated Steve Bing.
'They spent the Thanksgiving holiday together, dining at Trader Vic's restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were spotted giggling and snuggling up to each other like two teenagers,' reported the Daily Mail at the time.
They also vacationed together in Kidman's native Australia.
While he may not hold a steady job, Brandon Davis doesn't quite need one as the grandson of the late oil billionaire, Marvin Davis.
While Brandon is worth a reported $55 million, he is one of the heirs to the massive Davis petroleum fortune.
The 34-year old is a familiar face in the tabloids, especially while dating 'O.C.' actress Mischa Barton for over a year in 2004 after the two were introduced at a charity event.
Davis has also been in the press for his friendship with another heir(ess), Paris Hilton.
Paris and Paris, it was a match made in socialite heaven. Until it ended.
The pair called off their engagement in 2005 after getting engaged just months earlier.
While Hilton, the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, is the heiress to the Hilton Hotels fortune, Latsis is a Greek socialite and heir to a multi-billion dollar shipping company.
The Latsis family eventually expanded into banking, oil refining and real estate.
Forbes magazine estimated the Latsis family fortune at $3.3 billion in 2013 -- making them the richest family in Greece.
Jami Gertz is famous for starring in 1980s hit films such as 'Sixteen Candles,' 'Less Than Zero,' 'The Lost Boys,' and 'Twister.'
Her husband of 24 years, Antony Ressler, is the co-founder of the $40 billion private equity firm Ares Management. Ressler and Gertz's net worth is estimated around $2 billion.
In 2012, a non-profit organisation called The Giving Back Fund, ranked Jami and Antony as themost generous celebrities in the world, thanks to a record donation of $US10,569,002 to the Ressler-Gertz Foundation.
Gertz and Ressler have three sons and are part owners of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
Jesse James is best known as the bad boy biker, former West Coast Choppers CEO, and TV host who cheated on wife Sandra Bullock in 2010.
Alexis DeJoria, 35, is the race car driving daughter of John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products. John Paul has a personal net worth of reported $4 billion, of which Alexis will one day inherit.
The tattooed couple wed in March on Alexis' father's Malibu estate. It was James' fourth trip down the aisle.
