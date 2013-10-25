Meet The Billionaire Playboys Who Date Beautiful Celebrities

Evan Agostini/Getty Before she was married to Jeffrey Soffer, Elle Macpherson dated London-based Swiss financier Arpad Busson — who is now dating Uma Thurman.

The

New York Postreported last week that Gwyneth Paltrow was

so againstan upcoming, unauthorised Vanity Fair profile about herself because it

alleges the married actress had a 2008 affairwith billionaire real estate mogul, Jeffrey Soffer.

Paltrow’s rep fervently denies the claims, while Soffer has clearly moved on — as he married model Elle Macpherson earlier this year.

But this isn’t the first time a billionaire has been at the center of a celebrity love triangle or media storm.

See which other successful moguls only date in the celebrity pool.

