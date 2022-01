11 blended families in Hollywood that you might have forgotten about

Zoë Kravitz has a close relationship with her mother Lisa Bonet, father Lenny Kravitz, and stepfather Jason Momoa.

This is the gold standard of blended families. Momoa and Lenny Kravitz have a solid friendship of their own, while Bonet and her ex also remain tight. The “Aquaman” star also frequently praises his stepdaughter on social media — she even calls him “papabear.”

When she was cast in “The Batman” as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Momoa congratulated her, writing, “I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA … Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

She responded, commenting, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”