Search

11 blended families in Hollywood that you might have forgotten about

Gabbi Shaw
Jason momoa lenny kravitz lisa bonet zoe kravitz
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoe Kravitz. Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images
  • These blended families in Hollywood show just how well it can work.
  • Beyoncé, Solange, and their stepsister Bianca Lawson were all bridesmaids at their parents’ wedding.
  • Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoë Kravitz are the gold standard of blended families.
Today, there is much talk of the concept of “blended” families — there’s even a Drew Barrymore/Adam Sandler rom-com about it.
Blended
‘Blended.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Aside from movies like “Blended,” there are plenty of real-life famous families to look to when thinking about blended families, such as the Kardashian-Jenner-Foster-Hadid-McPhee extended brood.

Keep reading to learn about these 11 famous blended families.

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles are stepsisters with Bianca Lawson.
Beyonce solange biana lawson
Solange, Beyoncé, and Bianca Lawson. Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage/Getty Images; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Lawson, an actress who iconically played a teenager for 20 years, is the daughter of actor Richard Lawson. He married Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, in April 2015.
Zoë Kravitz has a close relationship with her mother Lisa Bonet, father Lenny Kravitz, and stepfather Jason Momoa.
Jason momoa lisa bonet lenny kravitz zoe kravitz
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoë Kravitz in 2010. Alexandra Wyman/WireImage/Getty Images
This is the gold standard of blended families. Momoa and Lenny Kravitz have a solid friendship of their own, while Bonet and her ex also remain tight. The “Aquaman” star also frequently praises his stepdaughter on social media — she even calls him “papabear.”

When she was cast in “The Batman” as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Momoa congratulated her, writing, “I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA … Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

She responded, commenting, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

Stepsiblings Troian Bellisario and Sean Murray played brother and sister on “NCIS.”
Troian bellisario sean murray
Troian Bellisario and Sean Murray. Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Bellisario and Murray are related through marriage — the “Pretty Little Liar” star’s father, Donald Bellisario, married Murray’s mother, Vivienne.

In early seasons of “NCIS,” Bellisario appeared as Murray’s character McGee’s little sister Sarah, who was at the center of a murder investigation.

Rappers Dr. Dre and Warren G are stepbrothers: Dr. Dre’s mother and Warren G’s father are married.
Dr dre warren g
Dr. Dre and Warren G. Tony Barson/WireImage/Getty Images
The two rappers became stepbrothers when they were still teens — Warren was only 12 years old when their parents married, while Dre was 18. The stepsiblings became prolific figures in rap, with Warren helping produce Dre’s landmark album “The Chronic.”

On drama with Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, and close collaborator Snoop Dogg, Warren told Vice in 2018, “I ain’t trippin, I ain’t mad, and I ain’t bitter — and never will be. And I still love Dre, Snoop, them is my brothers. If I have to call anybody, I’ll call them.”

Oliver and Kate Hudson are close with their unofficial stepfather Kurt Russell and their half-sibling Wyatt.
Russell hawn hudson clan
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell, and Kate Hudson. Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Kate and Oliver are the children of Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, though neither has a relationship with their biological father. Instead, the Hudson kids call Kurt Russell, their mother’s longtime partner, “Pa.”

Russell and Hawn have been together for decades, though they’ve never married, and had a son together, Wyatt, in 1986. All three children have become actors as well, and they are always posting on Instagram about their adorable, large family.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessica Capshaw has a famous stepdad: none other than Steven Spielberg.
Jessica capshaw steven spielberg
Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg in 2012. Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Audi
Capshaw’s mother is actress Kate Capshaw, who met Spielberg when she starred in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

They got married in 1991, when Jessica was 15. From their union, she got a stepbrother, Max Spielberg from the director’s previous marriage, and four half-siblings — she also has a brother, Theo, whom her mother adopted before her marriage to Spielberg. The director later adopted him, as well.

They were spotted together taking a masked stroll in April 2020.

When Kris Jenner was married to Caitlyn Jenner, it meant that two of the most iconic reality stars of the 2000s, Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian, were stepsiblings.
Kim kardashian brody jenner
Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images
Jenner, star of “The Hills,” and Kardashian of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” were stepsiblings for over a decade and share two half-siblings, Kendall and Kylie.

Brody and his brothers made occasional appearances on the show, but after their parents split, they vanished from the show.

While Brody Jenner and Gigi Hadid were never directly connected, their mothers both used to be married to David Foster …
Brody jenner gigi hadid
Brody Jenner and Gigi Hadid in 2013. Jonathan Leibson/WireImage/Getty Images
Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, married David Foster in 1991, and they remained married until 2005. During that time, Jenner and future “Hills” co-star Spencer Pratt starred in their own reality show, “The Princes of Malibu,” which showed them living in Foster’s home.

After the 2005 divorce, Foster married Yolanda Hadid, mother to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, in 2011. They remained together until 2015 — Foster appeared sporadically alongside the Hadid children during Yolanda’s stint on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Of course, this means that Gigi’s model bestie Kendall Jenner is also something like her half-ex-stepsister — Kendall’s half-brother Brody’s mother was married to Gigi’s ex-stepfather. Try saying that five times fast.

David Foster is now married to Katharine McPhee, making her stepmother to Erin and Sara Foster.
Katharine mcphee sara foster erin foster
Katharine McPhee, Erin Foster, and Sara Foster in 2018. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)
McPhee became David Foster’s fifth wife in 2019. As his wife, McPhee became stepmother to Foster’s seven kids, including Erin and Sara Foster who are both actresses/writers. They co-created and starred in VH1 mockumentary series “Barely Famous.”

Though McPhee is younger than both her stepdaughters, they joke about it frequently on social media and have a solid relationship. McPhee even performed at Erin’s wedding.

And now that McPhee has given birth to a son, Rennie, the Foster sisters have a new baby brother.

Swinging back to the Kardashians, now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, each of them is gaining new stepkids.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in 2021. Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick (Mason, Penelope, and Reign), while the Blink-182 drummer has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler (Landon and Alabama). Barker is also close with his ex-stepdaughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, whose parents are Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya.

In fact, the whole Kardashian-Disick-Barker-De La Hoya crew celebrated the holidays together. Each of Barker’s kids commented on Kardashian’s Instagram — Alabama wrote “Love you guys,” De La Hoya wrote “Cutest” with some heart emojis, and Landon added a simple “Yessir.”

Nicole Richie and her half-sister, Sofia, are close, despite their large age difference.
Nicole richie sofia richie
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie in 2014. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole was officially adopted by Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey when she was 9 years old, though she had been living with them for years prior. Her parents ended up divorcing in 1993, and her father got remarried Diane Alexander in 1995. Their daughter, Sofia, was born in 1998.

Though they are 17 years apart, the two Richie sisters are close. Sofia appeared on her sister’s reality show “Candidly Nicole,” and they celebrated their dad’s 71st birthday together in June 2020.

About the Author
Gabbi Shaw