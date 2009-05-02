So Far In 2009, Warner Bros Slaying The Competition

The box office is already on track for a record $10 billion year, but summer is when Hollywood makes its real money at the movies. All of that cash floating around can significantly shake up the studios’ market share and change the top-grossing films of the year.



Last year, Fox had the biggest market share in Hollywood going into the summer (Thank you, 27 Dresses!) only to find itself in fifth place by August with Warner Bros., bolstered by its Dark Knight success, at the top of the list, followed by Paramount in second place.

So, as a point of reference, we present the studio market-share standings and top 10 highest-grossing films at the start of summer movie season:

Screenshots from Box Office Mojo

