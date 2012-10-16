Hollywood Banker Told Police He Used Bath Salts Days Before LAPD Beatdown

Recording surfaces of Hollywood banker Brian Mulligan admitting use of bath salts to a cop.

In May, TV executive-turned-big time Hollywood banker Brian Mulligan filed a claim accusing LAPD officers of beating him without probable cause after a confrontation with police that led to his arrest.Mulligan—the 52-year-old vice chairman and managing director of Deutsche Bank’s Los Angeles media practice—was in a seedy neighbourhood holding $5,000 in cash when police allegedly found him trying to enter moving vehicles.



LAPD placed Mulligan in a motel for the night and him told not to leave, but the banker allegedly didn’t listen and was again found by LAPD on the street in the Highland Park area.

When confronted by LAPD, Mulligan reportedly resisted arrest by raising his arms and growling like a bear. LAPD then allegedly beat Mulligan to the ground, which resulted in the banker fracturing his nose, for which he has now claimed damages of as much as $50 million.

Then, in August, a gruesome photo of a beaten and bloody Mulligan went public, as well as a report that he was on “white lightning” or “bath salts” during the incident.

Mulligan and his attorney have vehemently denied any drug use and have filed a claim against the LAPD saying his beating was unprovoked.

But the claims that Mulligan was not on drugs have been weakened, as a new audio recording has surfaced of the banker admitting to a Glendale officer that he had ingested bath salts — just two days before the LAPD incident.

The tape starts with Mulligan saying, “My lawyer will probably kill me for saying this but … I don’t know what it is but it’s bad … I’ve probably used it 20 times.”

Mulligan’s lawyer has no comment.

Watch the below CBS report discussing the complicated case:



