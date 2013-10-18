Hollywood Assistants Reveal The Outrageous Demands Of Their Famous Bosses

Being a celebrity’s personal assistant may sound glamorous, but before you brush off your résumé and give your favourite star a call, read these cautionary tales.
Naomi Campbell's former personal assistant Rebecca White claims the supermodel had very specific requirements that had to be met before she stayed in any hotel suite.
Rebecca told the New York Post the Brit demanded 25 lily-scented candles be placed in specific spots.
She said: 'There always had to be five candles in the bathroom, 10 in the bedroom and 10 in the living room.'
Jennifer O'Neill's lawsuit against former boss Lady Gaga has been making headlines for months.
In court documents the singer's former assistant testified: 'I was by her side virtually 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That includes sleeping in the same bed with her, because she did not sleep alone.'
Jennifer O'Neill -- who is suing Lady Gaga for $US390,000 in unpaid overtime -- also alleges that she had to fulfil the pop singer's basic needs.
The disgruntled former employee says: 'She might have said: 'I need some tea… can you get my computer for me…I need a tampon, the toilet doesn't flush'.'
In his memoir Mr. S: My Life With Frank Sinatra, the singer's faithful butler George Jacobs revealed that he had to spray cover-up on his boss's bald patch every day.
A TV production assistant told BuzzFeed.com she had to make summer camp arrangements for the daughter of a former boss.
In between asking questions about the child's clothes size and which activities and sports she liked, the assistant says she thought: 'It's your child, you do it. People in this industry should not be parents.'
Actress Cheryl Hines admits she gets her assistant to clean out the animal cages in her daughter's room.
The pets include two dogs, two guinea pigs, a gecko, a hamster, two turtles and a hedgehog. Cheryl told TheWrap.com that 'it's not easy to handle a hedgehog' saying: 'They are prickly and there's a lot of poop involved.'
Lilit Marcus -- author of 'Save The Assistants: A Book For The Beleaguered' -- kept an email from an unnamed but apparently well-known Hollywood manager.
The note included the following requests: 'My alarm clock rings funny -- find one that's more soothing,' and 'Are bagels different with LA water? They seem different. Find out!'
Lydia Whitlock revealed that she once had to give up 'two consecutive Saturdays,' making sure to be at a boss's home at 7am to 'wait around for someone to come install his television just because my boss didn't want to be forced to stay inside his own home for a few hours.'
Leon Renyop -- an assistant to a film and TV director -- once received a phone call at 9:30 am on a Saturday demanding he get 200 tennis balls before noon because his boss wanted to teach his girlfriend how to play tennis.
Each ball had to cost around $US10.
In between hopping country club fences and buying balls from 'a crooked groundskeeper,' Leon says he hit his target by 12:15.
