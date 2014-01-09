A Hollywood Assistant Accidentally CC'd A-Listers -- And Their Responses Were Amazing

Cindy Ord/Getty Director Judd Apatow was the first to reply-all to the email snafu.

Nathane Kahane is a big movie producer in Hollywood, behind hits such as “This Is The End,” the “Harold and Kumar” trilogy, and “Juno,” among others.

But when Kahane recently moved his production company’s offices from Santa Monica to Beverly Hills, something went awry — thanks to his assistant.

While sending out the company’s updated address to the A-listers in his boss’ Rolodex, the assistant accidentally cc’d — not bcc’d — all the recipients whose initials have an A or B.

The cc’d list included over 200 names, from studio heads such as Disney’s Sean Bailey and New Regency’s Pam Abdy, to celebrities such as Judd Apatow, Casey Affleck, and Warren Beatty.

Apatow was the first to “reply all.”

Gawker, who gets a shout out in Apatow’s response, published the funny follow-up emails:

Apatow’s response led to many others. Lionsgate executive, Michael Burns, showed he has a sense of humour:

I have a very sweet picture of Nathan on a pony I will send. Best to all . m

Marty Bowen, the producer behind the “Twilight” films, also made a joke:

Nathan, what’s your Snapchat account?

We sensed a hint of sarcasm from notoriously moody actor Josh Brolin’s response:

You just gave my email to 260 people. Awesome! 8x10s on the way!

Even a family-owned delicatessen in the Valley joined in on the fun!

PS…. You can all come visit us at Art’s Deli in Studio City. www.artsdeli.com And I am expecting Josh’s signed photo when he visits! Thank you for including us in your emails today! Art’s Deli – Studio City

But “Big Fish” and “Charlie’s Angels” screenwriter John August was not as amused:

It’s the week of “Hey, I got a new job!” and 100 email addresses in the CC field. BCC folks. This is a solved problem.

— John August (@johnaugust) January 7, 2014

Gawker reports the assistant was still answering phones at Kahane’s production company yesterday despite the snafu.

