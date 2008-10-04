Hollywood Applauds Passage Of Bailout Bill

Thursday we passed along the LA Times‘ report about Hollywood earmarks included in the bailout bill President Bush signed into law today. At the time, the backers of such provisions didn’t want to comment because the bill hadn’t been passed yet.



But today, they’re happy to praise the new legislation.

The Directors Guild of America released the following statement:

“Given the very tough economic climate affecting every sector of this economy, we are extremely grateful that this legislation will help save so many jobs that would have otherwise been sent abroad as a result of runaway production,” Apted said. “After many, many long months of waiting, the groundbreaking legislation that was first enacted in The American Jobs Creation Act of 2004 will finally fulfil its potential by creating a small but significant benefit for film and television productions that choose to remain in the United States rather than going abroad. We thank our bipartisan supporters in Congress for making this a reality.”

The DGA also pointed out which senators were behind the pro-Hollywood or anti-“runaway production” components of the legislation:

Senator Max Baucus (D-MT); Congressman Xavier Becerra (D-CA); Congressman Howard Berman (D-CA); Senator Jeff Bingaman (D-NM); Congresswoman Mary Bono-Mack (R-CA); Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL); Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT); Senator Blanche Lincoln (D-AR); Congressman Jim McCrery (R-LA); Congressman Richard Neal (D-MA); Chairman Charles Rangel (D-NY); Senator Gordon Smith (R-OR); and Senator Olympia Snowe (R-MA).

Other backers include the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences [the Emmy people], AFTRA, the Association of Talent Agents, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the Producers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, who said the following:

“Screen Actors Guild applauds the passage of this important jobs incentive. We believe there is no better time than now to support American workers and American jobs.”

In response to this, we can only hope that SAG does its part for the economy and changes its mind about that whole strike thing.

