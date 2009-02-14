Spoiled Arm Charms "DABA Girls" Get Hollywood Agents

Remember that NY Times story about the “Dating a Banker Anonymous” girls? Of course you do.

Apparently now the not-so-anonymous girls, Laney Crowell and Megan Petrus, have been signed by influential Hollywood agency United Talent.

Nikki Finke claims that they’ve signed with UTA to rep them in all areas.

Here’s Nikki’s account of what happened:

It seems UTA partner and board of director Jay Sures was up at 5 AM reading the article and jumped on the DABA website and emailed that he’d like to rep them…

They saw the message and vetted Jay through a mutual friend at Lionsgate. Next thing they knew, every agency was chasing them: not just UTA but also CAA, endeavour, ICM (who reps the NY Times and was really fighting hard), and WMA.

The girls chose to sign with UTA who may be working on book, movie and TV-show deals.

Nikki’s often right but we hope parts of this report, like the bidding war and the book, movie and TV deals, are wrong. Or at least that the latter won’t happen.

