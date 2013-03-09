Holly Madison Just Gave Her Baby A Ridiculous Name

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Former Playboy model and reality television star Holly Madison wanted to be creative when she named her baby daughter. The name she settled on?



Rainbow Aurora.

“I wanted to give my daughter a unique name,” the former Girls Next Door star told E! “Growing up, there was a girl in my school named Rainbow and I was so envious of that name. I thought it was so pretty and unique!”

Rainbow’s father is Holly’s boyfriend, Pasquale Rotella. She used to date Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

