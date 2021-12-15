Holly Madison says she was ‘wasted’ while having sex with Hugh Hefner for the first time

Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner in 2007. Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Holly Madison opened up about her first sexual encounter with Hugh Hefner during a podcast episode.

“I was wasted. He was literally pushed on top of me,” the reality star recalled.

Madison went on to explain that she was “mortified and embarrassed” after having sex with Hefner.

Holly Madison said she was “wasted” during her first time having sex with ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner, and the whole experience made her feel “mortified and embarrassed.”

The reality star appeared on a recent episode of the “Power: Hugh Hefner” podcast, and revealed that she “wasn’t necessarily expecting to have sex” the first night she went out in a group with the Playboy founder.

After Madison, Hefner, and the others in their group returned to the Playboy mansion, however, Madison said she and Hefner did end up having sex.

“I was wasted. He was literally pushed on top of me,” Madison said of their sexual encounter. “After it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed, and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would.”

Madison said that while she “figured something” sexual occurred between Hefner and his girlfriends, she “wasn’t prepared for what would eventually happen” between her and the magazine publisher, and was also worried how it would affect her reputation in the mansion.

“All of a sudden, it felt like everybody was going to know about me, and I was horrified by it,” Madison explained.

Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison in 2002. David Klein/Getty Images

Madison has been outspoken about her experiences with Hefner while living in the mansion.

“I got to a point, not too far into my time there — I think it was, like, six months in — where I kind of broke under that pressure being made to feel I had to look like everyone else,” Madison said in a recent clip from the upcoming docuseries “Secrets of Playboy.”

According to the reality star, her hair was “really long naturally,” and she decided to get a shorter cut in order to “look a little different” from the other women in the Playboy mansion.

But Madison said that when her then-boyfriend Hefner saw her new hairstyle, he “flipped out” and said the new hairstyle made her look “old, hard, and cheap.”