Holly Madison defends her past relationship with Hugh Hefner, saying she’s not a ‘gold digger’: ‘That wasn’t it at all’

Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison in 2002. David Klein/Getty Images

Holly Madison defended her relationship with Hugh Hefner and said she wasn’t a “gold digger.”

“It just looked like a situation that worked for everybody,” Madison said on a podcast episode.

But according to the reality star, some people still view her as the “predator” in the relationship.

Holly Madison defended her relationship with ex Hugh Hefner and said she wasn’t a “treacherous gold digger” like some people thought.

On a recent episode of the “Power: Hugh Hefner” podcast, Madison, who was one of Hefner’s main girlfriends in the early 2000s, said some people view her as a “predator.” Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91.

“I didn’t feel like I was every doing anything that held any bad intentions towards anyone else,” Madison told podcast host Amy Rose Spiegel. At the time the relationship began in 2001, Madison was in her early 20s and Hefner was in his mid-70s.

“I think sometimes when I tell my story, there’s people who think that I’m this treacherous gold digger who was out to steal all this money from an old, unassuming man,” the former reality star continued. “Sometimes they wanna be like, ‘Oh well, you’re the predator, because you just wanted money.'”

“That wasn’t it at all. It just looked like a situation that worked for everybody,” Madison added.

Madison lived with Hefner (as well as several other of his girlfriends, including Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson) at the Playboy mansion from 2001 to 2008. Their lives at the Playboy mansion were the focus of the E! reality show “The Girls Next Door,” which premiered in 2005 and lasted for six seasons.

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner, and Bridget Marquardt. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Elsewhere in the same podcast episode, Madison claimed Hefner would take non-consensual, sexually explicit photos of her and other “heavily intoxicated” women during nights out.

“When girls would go out with Hef, in the limo, in the nightclub and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera,” Madison recalled. “And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was, heavily intoxicated.”

Insider previously reached out to the last known contact for Hefner’s estate regarding Madison’s allegations regarding Hefner taking non-consensual photos of drunk women, but didn’t immediately hear back.