Holly Madison says ex Hugh Hefner called her ‘old, hard, and cheap’ after she got a short haircut

Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner, and Holly Madison in 2003. David Klein/Getty Images

Holly Madison said ex Hugh Hefner once “screamed” at her for getting a short haircut.

In a clip from the new series “Secrets of Playboy,” Madison said Hefner “flipped out” after the cut.

“He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard, and cheap,” she recalled.

Holly Madison said that ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner once “flipped out” on her after she got a short haircut, and called her “old, hard, and cheap.”

“I got to a point, not too far into my time there — I think it was, like, six months in — where I kind of broke under that pressure being made to feel I had to look like everyone else,” Madison said in a new clip from the upcoming docuseries “Secrets of Playboy.”

According to the reality star, her hair was “really long naturally,” and she decided to get a shorter cut in order to “look a little different” from the other women in the Playboy mansion.

But when Madison’s then-boyfriend Hefner saw her new hairstyle, he wasn’t pleased.

“I came back with short hair, and he flipped out on me,” Madison said. “He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap.”

Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison in 2002. David Klein/Getty Images

Another one of Hefner’s exes, Bridget Marquardt, recalled an incident in which the Playboy founder berated Madison for wearing red lipstick.

“Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly. She came down with red lipstick one night and he flipped out and said he hated red lipstick on girls,” Marquardt said in the same clip.

Madison lived with Hefner in the Playboy mansion from 2001 to 2008, along with several other of Hefner’s partners, including Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. Hefner died in 2017.

“Secrets of Playboy” premieres January 24 on A&E. You can watch the trailer below.