Holly Holm's manager doesn't think Ronda Rousey will be ready for the rematch with Holm

Ronda Rousey has seven months to get over the first loss of her career.

After Rousey was knocked down by Holly Holm for her first loss in 13 fights, UFC president Dana White told the LA Times that Holms and Rousey will have a rematch in Las Vegas on July 9.

It will be the next fight for both fighters.

However, for Rousey, there’s some concern over the date because she took such a beating from Holm. Holm’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, perhaps in a bit of trash-talk, told Lance Pugmire of the Times that he doesn’t think that Rousey won’t be ready for a July rematch.

“I’m not sure Ronda will be ready for a July fight,” Fresquez told Pugmire. “She took a severe beating and I don’t think it’s in her best interest to take the next fight so fast. They told me she’s been ready and cleared, but….”

Rousey took several hard punches and one brutal kick to the face in the fight. As ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted in a profile of Rousey, she still has stitches in her lib dissolving and several of her teeth are unstable. Rousey told Shelburne, “It might be three to six months before I can eat an apple, let alone take an impact.”

Fresquez reportedly wanted Holm to fight Miesha Tate, a challenger who has won four fights in a row, in the meantime, citing the need to stay active. Clearly, UFC wants the rematch to happen first.

White told Pugmire, “Ronda is the fiercest competitor I have ever met in my life and she’s also very proud. What made the world love Ronda is that Ronda absolutely 100% knew she was not going to lose. … People rallied around this powerful female figure. Ronda’s never lost a fight. She will overcome it and be back.”

Rousey sounds determined to beat Holm, telling Shelburne, “I need to beat this chick. Who knows if I’m going to pop my teeth out or break my jaw or rip my lip open.”

