Holly Holm had a classy response to beating Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm handed Ronda Rousey her first career loss in UFC 193 last Saturday to become the new Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

The stunning defeat had many people mocking Rousey, who, to put it lightly, has been boastful at times about her success.

As Time points out, celebrities like Lady Gaga and Donald Trump all reveled in Rousey’s loss.

However, when asked about it by TMZ Sports, Holm had a classy response about people pouring on Rousey. While Holm still cherishes how she won, she doesn’t want to pour it on Rousey, who has brought the sport to a new level.

“I don’t want any of that to happen,” Holm said about people mocking Rousey. “I do feel like I come from maybe a little more humble spot, but that’s just because I don’t wanna ever say, ‘I’m this good’ or ‘I’m that’ and then have something happen and look like a fool.”

“Ronda’s been a very dominant champ, and she’s taken the sport to new levels. And this fight wouldn’t have happened if she hasn’t accomplished what she’s accomplished. So, I have a lot of respect for her.”

Holm did admit, though, that she doesn’t want to take away from her own dominant victory.

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t wanna give away any bit of my victory,” she said. “So, I’ll take it, I’ll take the win, and I’ll take that I did it dominantly. But that doesn’t mean that I wish any harm on her, that doesn’t mean that I wish any hate on her. I think people can be pretty brutal, and when you’re in the spot she’s in, there are people that are just gonna jump ship, and I don’t ever wish for that.”

