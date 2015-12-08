French President Hollande visited the enormous aircraft carrier that's fighting ISIS

French President Francois Hollande flew to the Mediterranean Friday to visit the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier.

The aircraft carrier, which is the largest in the European Union, was dispatched to the region last month, after the Paris terrorist attacks. It is leading France’s air campaign against the Islamic State.

Hollande has asked for more European nations to join the fight. Britain voted to start bombing ISIS in Syria, while Germany voted to send up to 1,200 troops to the Middle East to assist in the effort, but will not be carrying out airstrikes on Islamic State targets.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda

