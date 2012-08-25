France's Hollande: Everyone Needs To Stop Asking If Greece Is Leaving The Eurozone

Photo: John Gress/Getty Images

PARIS (AP) — French President Francois Hollande says Greece must remain in the eurozone.Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras was meeting with Hollande in Paris as part of his country’s push to win more time to carry out wrenching cuts to avert fiscal crisis.



The meeting comes a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted the Greek leader in Berlin and said she expects Greece to meet its previous commitments. She stressed that Berlin wants to keep it in the euro.

Hollande says any decision on a delay must wait for a report by the so-called “troika” of debt inspectors.

Hollande says, “for me, the question should no longer be asked: Greece is in the eurozone.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.